Khail A. Parris

Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Personal Injury

Khail A. Parris has secured over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, specializing in catastrophic injuries, trucking collisions and spinal and brain injuries. Recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers since 2020 and named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the AV Bar Association in 2018, his notable cases include a $58.3-million verdict for a train yard worker, a $6-million settlement for a valet injured by a drunk driver and $8.9-million verdict that involves a man who was severely injured by a drunk driver and an insurance company who was unwilling to properly settle the case. Parris led the trial team that obtained a $4-million verdict for damages on behalf of a woman struck by a suspected distracted driver.

