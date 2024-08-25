Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Personal Injury

Laura Sedrish, a partner at Jacoby & Meyers, is one of California’s most accomplished plaintiff personal injury attorneys. With over two decades of experience, she has successfully negotiated for both national and international clients. Her dedication to detail, dynamic advocacy and sharp negotiation skills make her an essential part of the Jacoby & Meyers team. Sedrish has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts. Recognized as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers of Southern California and named a Top 50 Women and Top 100 Super Lawyer multiple times, she was also listed as a Top 100 Women Lawyer by the Daily Journal. Sedrish serves on the boards of CAALA and CAOC and is a member of AAJ and NJA.

