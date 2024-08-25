Partner & Trial Attorney

Omega Law Group

Personal Injury

Lourdes DeArmas, a partner and lead trial attorney at Omega Law Group, is a dedicated advocate for equality and justice in the courtroom. Specializing in catastrophic personal injury, premises liability, sexual abuse and wrongful death, she has secured millions for her clients, including numerous seven-figure verdicts and settlements. DeArmas represented over 22 named plaintiffs and a certified class of former students in a post-secondary school accreditation case. Recognized as Best Lawyer of America in 2022-23, DeArmas is also a member of the L.A. chapter of ABOTA and a founding member of The League of Women Trial Attorneys. She is passionate about empowering women, supporting their professional growth.

