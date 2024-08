(Rebeca Dourado Bunnell)

Shareholder

Shegerian & Associates

Labor & Employment

Mahru Madjidi, a distinguished attorney and shareholder at Shegerian & Associates, excels in employment law with a focus on discrimination, harassment, whistleblower retaliation, wage and hour disputes and wrongful termination cases. Appointed as a shareholder in April 2023, she has consistently achieved significant verdicts, including a record $155.4-million award for public policy and retaliation in 2021. Some of Madjidi’s recent victories also include a $14-million gender discrimination award, a $6.3-million age discrimination and retaliation award, a $5.4-million whistleblower retaliation award and a $2.9-million failure-to-accommodate disability award.