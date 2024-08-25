Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Personal Injury

Patrick McNicholas achieved nearly half a billion dollars in mass tort settlements in 2023, primarily from wildfire litigation. He has represented more than 12,000 victims against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), SoCal Edison and the California Department of Water and Power (DWP), serving as co-lead on the Dixie Fire and Creek Fire cases. McNicholas has secured multi-million-dollar settlements, including $248.5 million for the Camp Fires and $175.7 million for the NorCal Fires. His efforts have led to critical safety improvements, such as the burial of power lines by PG&E and Edison. McNicholas also leads mass tort cases related to systemic sexual abuse in California’s juvenile hall facilities, driving significant changes in public safety and victim recovery.

