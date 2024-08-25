Evoto

Founding Partner

Omega Law Group

Personal Injury

Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani is a California founding partner at Omega Law Group, PC, where he specializes in personal injury law. He is known for his dedication to helping wrongfully injured individuals and holding negligent parties accountable. Prior to Omega, Mossavar-Rahmani was a deputy public defender in Orange County, gaining extensive trial experience in criminal cases. Since transitioning to civil practice in 2014, he has focused solely on representing injury victims, earning recognition from the National Trial Lawyers - Top 100 and was admitted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Club. Mossavar-Rahmani has also been named a Southern California Rising Star every year since 2015, an honor reserved for only 2.5% of attorneys in Southern California.

