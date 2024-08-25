Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Personal Injury

Shane Hapuarachy is a partner at Jacoby & Meyers, specializing in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Known for his strategic thinking and risk-taking, he has secured numerous seven-figure verdicts and settlements against various entities, often achieving jury verdicts significantly higher than pre-trial offers. Before joining Jacoby & Meyers, he was a partner at another prestigious firm. Hapuarachy holds a law degree from Loyola Law School and both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UCLA. He is a member of several professional associations, including the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the American Association for Justice (AAJ), the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) and the South Asian Bar Association (SABA).

