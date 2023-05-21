Founding Partner

Ares Law Group

Labor & Employment

Matt D’Abusco has devoted his entire career to representing clients in labor and employment matters, specializing in employment litigation, including cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour issues, leaves of absence and employment contracts. D’Abusco has obtained numerous successful results for clients at trials, arbitrations and various governmental hearings. Since 2015, he has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Southern California Rising Star, a distinction reserved for the top 2.5% of attorneys under the age of 40.

Prior to founding Ares Law Group, D’Abusco spent years as an attorney at Jackson Lewis P.C., widely recognized as one of the leading labor and employment firms in the United States. He earned his B.A. in Political Science from the University of California at Irvine and obtained his Juris Doctor from Chapman University.