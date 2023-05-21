Managing Attorney

Bedford Law Group, APLC

Personal Injury

Shawn Azizzadeh and his team understand that the Los Angeles community has a choice when it comes to selecting an attorney - especially in the area of personal injury. Because of the seemingly countless legal options available, he and his firm work hard to set themselves and their firm apart from the many personal injury attorneys available. Although their success is proven through our legal achievements and triumphs, the real victories can be accounted for in the number of lives they have changed and the families they have helped in the community.

At the Bedford Law Group, Azizzadeh oversees the day-to-day activities of the firm, focuses on the human aspect of his cases, and fights for those whose rights are being violated by big business, large corporations, and intimidating insurance companies. He and his team live for David v. Goliath battles.