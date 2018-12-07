Kevin J. Chen

President, CEO

Arts District Development, LLC

Commercial Developers

Kevin Chen is a forward thinker recognized for being a business visionary in fashion, art, and real estate. For over 30 years, he has thrived to create - from studying established fashion brands and discovering emerging ones, to developing major real estate development projects. After graduating from FIT-Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Chen entered the fashion industry by working with prestigious design houses in the 1990s. Chen has a passion for integrating creativity from visual design into his real estate projects. His approach to development goes beyond looking at margins and profits. It is about making the most of lifetime opportunities with a focus on community empowerment and creating opportunities. This is evident in two projects that he is currently spearheading, one in the Arts District of Los Angeles and the other in Chinatown, Los Angeles.