Chief Executive Officer

Shawmut Design and Construction

General Contractors

Les Hiscoe is CEO of Shawmut, a leading $1.5 billion national construction management firm. Hiscoe drives the growth and success of the company by providing an exceptional client experience, developing teams of remarkably talented people, and implementing the latest technologies across every aspect of the business. Hiscoe’s career trajectory charts a remarkable rise through the ranks of construction management, from project manager, to vice president, to president and COO, to CEO. He grew revenue from $558 million to $1.5 billion, elevating Shawmut to a national player with ten offices nationwide, including Los Angeles and Irvine, and currently ranks 52 on Engineering News Record’s Top 400 Construction Firms. Under Hiscoe’s leadership, Shawmut has exponentially grown in the L.A. market over the last 20 years, driving a 260% increase in revenue over the past five years alone.