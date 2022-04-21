Commercial Real Estate OC: Trends. Updates. Visionaries.

The TimesOC B2B Publishing is excited to announce the first annual Orange County Commercial Real Estate magazine. This magazine will spotlight and feature professionals within the commercial real estate sectors, as well as cover trends, and overall business updates and is set to publish on Sunday, September 11, 2022. It is produced by the B2B Publishing team and doesn’t involve the editorial staffs of the L.A. Times.

Readers will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration. The B2B Publishing team, in conjunction with reader involvement, will highlight noteworthy senior-level executives for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months namely involvement in major projects and deals closed, as well as exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities based in Orange County. We invite organizations from the commercial real estate, financial and professional services industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile three people from each company due limited space in the publication.

Magazine publish date: September 11, 2022

NOMINATION DEADLINE: May 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Early submissions are highly encouraged.

Please note TimesOC B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.

