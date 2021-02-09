Chief Executive Officer

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

As CEO of The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI), Brad Hively has scaled TOI from a regional oncology group to a nationally recognized leader in oncology care. His vision and leadership made it possible for TOI to implement a unique healthcare model, benefitting patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. Hively understood the promise of value-based healthcare early on in his career. Whether he invested in innovative healthcare companies during his years at Merrill Lynch and RLH Equity or led physician groups at Heritage Provider Network or Health Essentials, he always maintained a commitment to a sustainable healthcare system. Hively knows that value-based care is about the ability to manage needs of the patient through frequent communication, symptom management, and solutions for challenges of cancer patients, leading to better outcomes and lower costs.