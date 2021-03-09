Finalist: Lev Peker

Chief Executive Officer

CarParts.com

Lev Peker has been CarParts.com’s chief executive officer and director since January 2019. As CEO, Peker has worked tirelessly to create a modern, scalable e-commerce company that is set to disrupt the aftermarket auto parts industry. He has been crucial in bringing Car- Parts.com to financial, logistical, and technological success as a leading e-commerce platform and has built a tremendous team over the last two years. As CEO, he has connected with consumers who increasingly look to DIY solutions to get back on the road more quickly through his belief in “Right Part. Right Time. Right Place.” Under Peker’s watch, CarParts.com has seen an acclaimed financial turnaround, boasting record-high sales increases, profit margins, stock valuation and website traffic. Peker continues to fervently build CarParts.com into the country’s leading destination for auto repair and maintenance.