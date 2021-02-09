Finalist: Nandita Bakhshi

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of the West

Co-CEO of BNP Paribas USA Inc.

In an industry where fewer than 2% of bank CEOs globally are women, Nandita Bakhshi serves as president andCEO of Bank of the West, and co-CEO of BNP Paribas USA Inc. Since Bakshi joined as CEO in 2016, Bank of the West has grown to be one of the largest banks headquartered in California, serving the world’s 5th largest economy. Under her leadership, the bank has put the customer at the center, with cross-functional regional teams focused on all their customer’s financial health. The bank does this work with individuals, families, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporations. Additionally, the bank is one of the largest lenders of RV and marine loans in the U.S., as well as the third-largest lender for U.S. agricultural loans-including the California wine industry. Bakhshi is driven by her belief in redefining banking for a better future.