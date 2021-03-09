Finalist: Olivia Theroux

Chief Financial Officer

Quixote Studios

Quixote Studios, the entertainment industry’s premier studio and equipment rental company, presiding over a fleet of Hollywood’s most elegant talent trailers and motor homes as well as more than 1 million square feet of movie, TV and music soundstages. Olivia Theroux joined Quixote Studios’ executive leadership team as CFO in 2020. In this role, Theroux oversees all financial activities while supporting business development and the implementation of growth initiatives. Prior to Quixote, she spent ten years as an investment banker, most recently as vice president at The Sage Group, LLC. While at Sage, she developed an expertise in executing M&A transactions across a variety of industries including media, entertainment, and consumer brands. Theroux was Quixote’s investment banker beginning in 2017 and advised the company as it received an investment from Bison Capital.