Executive Director

Hillman Grad Foundation

Lacy Lew Nguyen Wright currently serves as the executive director of Hillman Grad Foundation, Lena Waithe’s production company that focuses on amplifying and celebrating the stories of diverse, historically marginalized communities, and developing a new generation of underrepresented creatives. She was one of the key players in the formalization of Hillman Grad Foundation, the nonprofit branch of Hillman Grad Productions, as the foundation only received its 501(c)(3) status last year. As the executive director, Lacy oversees and handles the day-to-day operations of its Mentorship Lab and Indeed’s Rising Voices Initiatives, which both offer opportunities for marginalized storytellers in the entertainment industry. The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab offers opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow and accelerate their careers in television and film. In all the work she does, Wright aims to leave a positive social impact.