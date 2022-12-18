President

Kadima Security Services

Louis Perry is the president of Kadima Security with over 30 years in the security industry. He has provided security for elite and high-profile people such as politicians, former presidents, court security details, personal protection, etc. As a security expert for NBC4, CBS2, KCAL9, KTLA and in over 90 publications, Perry provides expert crime prevention tips. The Jewish community has embraced him since his early days in Brooklyn, New York. In his early teen years, he worked in the garment industry known as the Schmatta business. Shortly after his move to California, he began meeting his Jewish brothers and sisters in buildings throughout Los Angeles, and that’s how he met Rabbi Baruch Shlomo Cunin. Perry has dedicated every mitzvah he has done to Rabbi Cunin and has been a part of the Chabad Telethon for 12 consecutive years.