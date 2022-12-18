Partner

Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey LLP

As the only Latina/Filipina attorney on the Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey LLP Management Committee, Maribeth Annaguey is dedicated to furthering the firm’s efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. She founded and spearheads the inclusion and community outreach committee at the firm to promote, catalogue and harmonize the firm’s diversity and community outreach efforts. Under Annaguey’s leadership, the firm has initiated cultural events and educational programs, such as the 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge, and is strategizing ways to respond to the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles Call to Action Challenge of promoting the advancement of women. She was recently elected to the Board of Directors for Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on empowering communities through advocacy, Latina leadership training and increasing knowledge on the contributions Latinas have made to society.