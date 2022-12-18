Pedro J. Pizarro

President & CEO

Edison International

Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, has spoken about the best part of his job: getting to know Edison Scholars, high school students who get a $50,000 scholarship to pursue a four-year college degree in STEM. He gives speeches to many students of color (in both English and Spanish) who get this scholarship based on their need, GPA and careers. It is particularly impactful to see how he genuinely promotes the presence of people of color in STEM. Many Edison Scholars end up interning and later working at Edison International. Additionally, Pizarro promoted a survey that African American employees took at Edison International and Southern California Edison and boldly published the results, committing to improving conditions to attract and retain more African American employees and secure their success at Edison International.