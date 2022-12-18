William Delgado

Founding Partner

DTO Law

Will Delgado has been a tireless advocate for the diversification of the legal profession. He has been one of the leaders of NAMWOLF (the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms) for many years, where he served as the vice chair of the board between 2018-2022. He is also active in MCCA, the Hispanic National Bar Association and the Cuban American Bar Association, serving as a panelist or facilitator throughout the years at their conferences. Also, he was a 2017 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. For six years, Delgado volunteered his time to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was first selected as a hearing examiner, a quasi-judicial post, by then-LAPD Inspector General (now U.S. District Court Judge) Andre Birotte. After three years of service as an examiner, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed Delgado to serve as a commissioner on the LAPD’s Permit Review Panel.