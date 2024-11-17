Akerman LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #75
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #22
633 W. Fifth St., Suite 6400, Los Angeles 90071
Headquarters:
Year Established: 2006
Offices firmwide: 25
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 42
- Total # of Partners: 22
- Total # of Employees: 71
Managing Partner(s)
Michael R. Weiss - Office Managing Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Marissa Alguire - Deputy Chair, Labor and Employment Practice Group