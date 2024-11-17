Advertisement

Akerman LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #75

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #22

https://www.akerman.com

633 W. Fifth St., Suite 6400, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters:

Year Established: 2006

Offices firmwide: 25

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 42
  • Total # of Partners: 22
  • Total # of Employees: 71
Managing Partner(s)
Michael R. Weiss - Office Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)
Marissa Alguire - Deputy Chair, Labor and Employment Practice Group

