Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #65

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #21

akingump.com

1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 600, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1945

Offices firmwide: 17

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 47
  • Total # of Partners: 14
  • Total # of Employees: 85

Managing Partner(s)

Alissa Miller - Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 23

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Practice Leader(s)

Zach Wittenberg – Partner

Managing Partner(s)

Jeffrey Sklar - Founding Partner

Andrew Kirsh - Founding Partner

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 12

Practice Leader(s)

Andrew Kirsh - Chair, Real Estate

Managing Partner(s)

Jeffrey Sklar
Andrew Kirsh

