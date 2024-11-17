Advertisement

Alston & Bird

Top 100 Law Firm #23

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #12

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #19

alston.com

350 S. Grand Ave., 51st Floor, Los Angeles 90071

1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 450, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Atlanta

Year Established: 2008

Offices firmwide: 13

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 90
  • Total # of Partners: 37
  • Total # of Employees: 140
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Leck and Mallory LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Jeffrey Rosenfeld - Partner-in-Charge of Los Angeles and Century City offices

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 49

Practice Leader(s)

Brett Jaffe - Co-Chair, Litigation

William Jordan - Co-Chair, Litigation

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 11

Practice Leader(s)

Jason Howard - Co-Chair, Real Estate Group

Elizabeth Murphy - Co-Chair, Real Estate Group

Managing Partner(s)

Marissa M. Dennis - Partner

Spencer B. Kallick - Partner

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 58

Practice Leader(s)

Anton N. Natsis - Partner

