Alston & Bird
Top 100 Law Firm #23
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #12
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #19
350 S. Grand Ave., 51st Floor, Los Angeles 90071
1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 450, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Atlanta
Year Established: 2008
Offices firmwide: 13
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 90
- Total # of Partners: 37
- Total # of Employees: 140
Managing Partner(s)
Jeffrey Rosenfeld - Partner-in-Charge of Los Angeles and Century City offices
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 49
Practice Leader(s)
Brett Jaffe - Co-Chair, Litigation
William Jordan - Co-Chair, Litigation
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 11
Practice Leader(s)
Jason Howard - Co-Chair, Real Estate Group
Elizabeth Murphy - Co-Chair, Real Estate Group
Managing Partner(s)
Marissa M. Dennis - Partner
Spencer B. Kallick - Partner
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 58
Practice Leader(s)
Anton N. Natsis - Partner