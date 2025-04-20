Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
Top 125 Law Firm #17
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #4
12800 Center Court Drive, Suite 300, Cerritos
201 S. Lake Ave., Suite 360, Pasadena
Headquarters: Cerritos
Year Established: 1979
Offices firmwide: 9
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 115
- Total # of Partners: 64
- Total # of Employees: 229
Managing Partner(s)
James Baca, Managing Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 77
Practice Leader(s)
Amber Solano, Partner
Anthony De Marco, Partner
Kevin Dale, Partner