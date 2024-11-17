Baker McKenzie
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #69
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #22
10250 Constellation Blvd., Suite 1850, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Chicago
Year Established: 1949
Offices firmwide: 78
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 45
- Total # of Partners: 19
- Total # of Employees: 73
Managing Partner(s)
Perrie M. Weiner - Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles; Chair, North America Securities Litigation Group
-
-
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 22
Practice Leader(s)
Leif King - Chair, California Transactional Group