BakerHostetler

Top 100 Law Firm #55
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #20
1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2700, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Year Established: 1990
Offices firmwide: 17
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 56
- Total # of Partners: 22
- Total # of Employees: 90
Managing Partner(s)
Eric E. Sagerman - Managing Partner, Los Angeles
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 11
Practice Leader(s)
Shareef Farag - Partner, Los Angeles Labor and Employment Leader