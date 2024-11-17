Bird, Marella, Rhow, Lincenberg, Drooks & Nessim LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #57
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #11
1875 Century Park East, 23rd Floor, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1981
Offices firmwide: 1
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 52
- Total # of Partners: 23
- Total # of Employees: 104
Managing Partner(s)
Paul S. Chan - Managing Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 52
Practice Leader(s)
