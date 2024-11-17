Advertisement

Bird, Marella, Rhow, Lincenberg, Drooks & Nessim LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #57

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #11

birdmarella.com

1875 Century Park East, 23rd Floor, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1981

Bird Marella

Offices firmwide: 1

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 52
  • Total # of Partners: 23
  • Total # of Employees: 104

Managing Partner(s)

Paul S. Chan - Managing Partner

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 52

Practice Leader(s)

Paul S. Chan - Managing Partner

Advertisement