Burke, Williams & Sorensen LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #54

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #11

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #16

bwslaw.com

444 S. Flower St., Suite 2400, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1927

Offices firmwide: 10

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 56
  • Total # of Partners: 34
  • Total # of Employees: 30
Burke Williams & Sorensen

Managing Partner(s)

John J. Welsh - Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 20

Practice Leader(s)

Timothy L. Davis - Labor & Employment Law Practice Group Chair

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 56

Practice Leader(s)

Leah J. Castella - Litigation Practice Group Chair

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 14

Practice Leader(s)

Anna C. Shimko - Real Estate & Business Law Practice Group Chair

