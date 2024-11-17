Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #54
Top 100 Law Firm #89
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #13
2029 Century Park East, Suite 1100, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Atlanta
Year Established: 2016
Offices firmwide: 39
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 31
- Total # of Partners: 13
- Total # of Employees: 50
Managing Partner(s)
Kenneth Sulzer - Partner; California Class Actions Practice Group Chair
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s)
Kenneth Sulzer - California Class Actions Practice Group Chair