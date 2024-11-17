Advertisement

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #54

Top 100 Law Firm #89

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #13

constangy.com

2029 Century Park East, Suite 1100, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Atlanta

Year Established: 2016

Burke Williams & Sorensen

Offices firmwide: 39

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 31
  • Total # of Partners: 13
  • Total # of Employees: 50

Managing Partner(s)

Kenneth Sulzer - Partner; California Class Actions Practice Group Chair

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 18

Practice Leader(s)

Kenneth Sulzer - California Class Actions Practice Group Chair

Advertisement