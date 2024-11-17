Advertisement

Cooley LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #36

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #5

cooley.com

1333 Second St., Suite 400, Santa Monica 90401

355 S. Grand Ave., Suite 900, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1920

Offices firmwide: 19

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 77
  • Total # of Partners: 20
  • Total # of Employees: 135
Cooley LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Nick Hobson - Partner-in-Charge, Santa Monica

John-Paul Motley - Partner-in-Charge

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 54

Practice Leader(s)

Sonya Erickson - Business Department Chair

Advertisement