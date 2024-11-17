Advertisement

DLA Piper

Top 100 Law Firm #13

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #6

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #10

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #13

dlapiper.com

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 400 North Tower, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 2005

Offices firmwide: 90

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 120
  • Total # of Partners: 38
  • Total # of Employees: 169
Managing Partner(s)

Angela Agrusa - Managing Partner, Los Angeles; Co-Chair, Class Action & Mass Action Litigation practice

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 44

Practice Leader(s)

John Gilluly - U.S. Vice Chair; Chair, U.S. Transactional Practice

Andrew Gilbert - U.S. Chair, Corporate Practice

Kathleen Ruhland - Global Co-Chair, Corporate Practice

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 53

Practice Leader(s)

Loren Brown - U.S. Vice Chair; Chair, U.S. Disputes Practice

Ilana Eisenstein - U.S. Chair; Global Co-Chair, Litigation Practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

John Sullivan - U.S. Co-Chair, Real Estate Practice; Global Co-Chair, Real Estate Sector

Bryan Connolly - U.S. Co-Chair of Real Estate Practice

