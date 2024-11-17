Advertisement

Fox Rothschild

Top 100 Law Firm #74

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #19

foxrothschild.com

10250 Constellation Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1907

Offices firmwide: 30

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 42
  • Total # of Partners: 26
  • Total # of Employees: 75
Managing Partner(s)

Darrell D. Miller - Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 11

Practice Leader(s)

Catherine T. Barbieri - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Department

Skylar A. Sherwood - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Department

