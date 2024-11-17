Advertisement

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #2

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #4

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #1

gibsondunn.com

333 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90071

2029 Century Park East, Suite 4000, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1890

Offices firmwide: 21

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 298
  • Total # of Partners: 88
  • Total # of Employees: 625
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Candice Choh - Co-Partner in Charge

Kahn Scolnick - Co-Partner in Charge

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 66

Practice Leader(s)

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 191

Practice Leader(s)

Advertisement