Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #2
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #4
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #1
333 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90071
2029 Century Park East, Suite 4000, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters:
Year Established: 1890
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 298
- Total # of Partners: 88
- Total # of Employees: 625
Managing Partner(s)
Candice Choh - Co-Partner in Charge
Kahn Scolnick - Co-Partner in Charge
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 66
Practice Leader(s)
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 191
Practice Leader(s)