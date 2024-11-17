Advertisement

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #32

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #14

glaserweil.com

10250 Constellation Blvd., 19th Floor, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1988

Offices firmwide: 4

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 79
  • Total # of Partners: 45
  • Total # of Employees: 128
Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Peter M. Weil - Managing Partner

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 48

Practice Leader(s)

Patricia L. Glaser - Chair, Litigation Department

Andrew Baum - Co-Chair, Litigation Department

Julie R. F. Gerchik - Co-Chair, Litigation Department

Advertisement