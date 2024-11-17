Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #32
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #14
10250 Constellation Blvd., 19th Floor, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1988
Offices firmwide: 4
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 79
- Total # of Partners: 45
- Total # of Employees: 128
Managing Partner(s)
Peter M. Weil - Managing Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 48
Practice Leader(s)
Patricia L. Glaser - Chair, Litigation Department
Andrew Baum - Co-Chair, Litigation Department
Julie R. F. Gerchik - Co-Chair, Litigation Department