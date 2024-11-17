Advertisement

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #18

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #24

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #21

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #5

greenbergglusker.com

2049 Century Park East, Suite 2600, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1959

Offices firmwide: 1

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 112
  • Total # of Partners: 78
  • Total # of Employees: 203
Greenberg Glusker LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Bob Baradaran - Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 18

Practice Leader(s)

Richard Sweet - Chair, Corporate Department

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)

Wendy Lane - Chair, Employment Department

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 41

Practice Leader(s)

Elisabeth Moriarty - Chair, Litigation Department

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 25

Practice Leader(s)

Brian Kang - Chair, Real Estate Group

