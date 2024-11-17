Greenberg Glusker LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #18
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #24
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #21
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #19
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #5
2049 Century Park East, Suite 2600, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1959
Offices firmwide: 1
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 112
- Total # of Partners: 78
- Total # of Employees: 203
Managing Partner(s)
Bob Baradaran - Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s)
Richard Sweet - Chair, Corporate Department
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Wendy Lane - Chair, Employment Department
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 41
Practice Leader(s)
Elisabeth Moriarty - Chair, Litigation Department
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 25
Practice Leader(s)
Brian Kang - Chair, Real Estate Group