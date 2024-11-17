Greenberg Traurig LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #12
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #18
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #25
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #16
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #14
1840 Century Park East, Suite 1900, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters:
Year Established: 2000
Offices firmwide: 47
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 121
- Total # of Partners: 56
- Total # of Employees: 184
Managing Partner(s)
Barbara A. Jones - Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles
Gregory A. Fishman - Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 25
Practice Leader(s)
Mark J. Kelson - Co-Chair, Global Corporate Practice
Edward T. Schultz - Chair, Los Angeles Corporate Practice
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 9
Practice Leader(s)
Mark D. Kemple - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Wage & Hour Class and Collective Action Litigation Practice
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 46
Practice Leader(s)
Karin Bohmholdt - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice
Jordan D. Grotzinger - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16
Practice Leader(s)
Michael H. Davis - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Real Estate Practice
Garin T. Muranaka - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Real Estate Practice