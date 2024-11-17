Advertisement

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #12

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #18

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #25

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #14

gtlaw.com

1840 Century Park East, Suite 1900, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 2000

Offices firmwide: 47

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 121
  • Total # of Partners: 56
  • Total # of Employees: 184

Managing Partner(s)

Barbara A. Jones - Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles

Gregory A. Fishman - Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 25

Practice Leader(s)

Mark J. Kelson - Co-Chair, Global Corporate Practice

Edward T. Schultz - Chair, Los Angeles Corporate Practice

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 9

Practice Leader(s)

Mark D. Kemple - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Wage & Hour Class and Collective Action Litigation Practice

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 46

Practice Leader(s)

Karin Bohmholdt - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice

Jordan D. Grotzinger - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

Michael H. Davis - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Real Estate Practice

Garin T. Muranaka - Co-Chair, Los Angeles Real Estate Practice

