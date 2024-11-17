Advertisement

Holland & Knight

Top 100 Law Firm #34

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #3

hklaw.com

400 S. Hope St., Eighth Floor, Los Angeles 90071

1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1200, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1968

Offices firmwide: 35

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 78
  • Total # of Partners: 41
  • Total # of Employees: 135
Managing Partner(s)

Vivian L. Thoreen - Executive Partner

Ariel B. Robinson - Executive Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 34

Practice Leader(s)

Stephen Dietrich - Central and West Region Corporate Practice Leader

Vivian L. Thoreen - Chair, National Private Wealth Services Dispute Resolution Team

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 26

Practice Leader(s)

Douglas A. Praw - West Coast Real Estate Practice Group Leader

Jennifer L. Hernandez - West Coast Land Use and Environmental Practice Group Leader

