Holland & Knight

Top 100 Law Firm #34
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #9
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #3
400 S. Hope St., Eighth Floor, Los Angeles 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1200, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters:
Year Established: 1968
Offices firmwide: 35
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 78
- Total # of Partners: 41
- Total # of Employees: 135
Managing Partner(s)
Vivian L. Thoreen - Executive Partner
Ariel B. Robinson - Executive Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 34
Practice Leader(s)
Stephen Dietrich - Central and West Region Corporate Practice Leader
Vivian L. Thoreen - Chair, National Private Wealth Services Dispute Resolution Team
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 26
Practice Leader(s)
Douglas A. Praw - West Coast Real Estate Practice Group Leader
Jennifer L. Hernandez - West Coast Land Use and Environmental Practice Group Leader