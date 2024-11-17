Jones Day
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #37
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #5
555 S. Flower St., 50th Floor, Los Angeles 90071
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Year Established: 1973
Offices firmwide: 40
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 74
- Total # of Partners: 29
- Total # of Employees: 112
Managing Partner(s)
David J. DiMeglio - Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles
Karen P. Hewitt - Partner-in-Charge, California Region
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 68
Practice Leader(s)
John M. Majoras - Practice Leader, Business & Tort Litigatation
Stephanie E. Parker - Practice Leader, Business & Tort Litigation