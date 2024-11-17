Advertisement

Jones Day

Share via

Top 100 Law Firm #37

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #5

jonesday.com

555 S. Flower St., 50th Floor, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Year Established: 1973

Offices firmwide: 40

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 74
  • Total # of Partners: 29
  • Total # of Employees: 112
Jones Day

Managing Partner(s)

David J. DiMeglio - Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles

Karen P. Hewitt - Partner-in-Charge, California Region

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 68

Practice Leader(s)

John M. Majoras - Practice Leader, Business & Tort Litigatation

Stephanie E. Parker - Practice Leader, Business & Tort Litigation

Advertisement