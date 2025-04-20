K&L Gates LLP
Top 125 Law Firm #95
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #19
10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Eighth Floor, Los Angeles
Headquarters: Pittsburgh
Year Established: 2007
Offices firmwide: 48
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 35
- Total # of Partners: 14
- Total # of Employees: 53
Managing Partner(s)
Christina N. Goodrich, Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16
Practice Leader(s)
Eugene Ryu, Practice Area Leader – Labor, Employment, and Workplace Safety