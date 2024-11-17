Advertisement

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #5

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #1

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #6

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #11

kirkland.com

2049 Century Park East, Suite 3700, Los Angeles 90067

555 S. Flower St., Suite 3700, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1909

Offices firmwide: 20

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 202
  • Total # of Partners: 90
  • Total # of Employees: 372
Kirkland & ellis LLP

Managing Partner(s)

Damon Fisher - Partner, P.C.

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 117

Practice Leader(s)

Damon Fisher - Partner

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 65

Practice Leader(s)

Damon Fisher - Partner

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

Damon Fisher - Partner

