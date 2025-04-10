Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- Share via
Top 125 Law Firm #5
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #9
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #1
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #16
633 W. Fifth St., Suite 4000, Los Angeles
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1979
Offices firmwide: 55
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 234
- Total # of Partners: 156
- Total # of Employees: 339
Managing Partner(s)
Kathleen Walker, Co-Managing Partner
Jana Lubert, Co-Managing Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 41
Practice Leader(s)
Elior Shiloh, Partner
Rachel Lee, Partner
Steven Gatley, Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 215
Practice Leader(s)
Dana Fox, Partner
Craig Holden, Partner
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13
Practice Leader(s)
Frank Cerza, Partner
Wade Houser, Partner