Loeb & Loeb LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #8

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #13

loeb.com

10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2200, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1909

Offices firmwide: 8

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 137
  • Total # of Partners: 75
  • Total # of Employees: 205

Managing Partner(s)

Alyse Pelavin - Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Co-Chair, Trusts & Estates

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 39

Practice Leader(s)

Arash Khalili - Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate

Lloyd Rothenberg - Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 48

Practice Leader(s)

David Grossman - Co-Chair, Litigation

Christian Carbone - Co-Chair, Litigation

