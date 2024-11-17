Loeb & Loeb LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #9
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #8
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #13
10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2200, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1909
Offices firmwide: 8
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 137
- Total # of Partners: 75
- Total # of Employees: 205
Managing Partner(s)
Alyse Pelavin - Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Co-Chair, Trusts & Estates
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 39
Practice Leader(s)
Arash Khalili - Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate
Lloyd Rothenberg - Co-Chair, Capital Markets & Corporate
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 48
Practice Leader(s)
David Grossman - Co-Chair, Litigation
Christian Carbone - Co-Chair, Litigation