Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #18

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #6

manatt.com

2049 Century Park East, Suite 1700, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1965

Offices firmwide: 11

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 109
  • Total # of Partners: 69
  • Total # of Employees: 270

Managing Partner(s)

Harvey Rochman - Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 28

Practice Leader(s)

Scott Schwartz - Partner

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 45

Practice Leader(s)

Naeun Rim - Partner

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 20

Practice Leader(s)

Michael Polentz - Partner

