McGuireWoods LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #72

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #23

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #22

mcguirewoods.com

1800 Century Park East, Eighth Floor, Los Angeles 90067

355 S. Grand Ave., Suite 4200, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters: National

Year Established: 2005

Offices firmwide: 21

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 44
  • Total # of Partners: 17
  • Total # of Employees: 90

Managing Partner(s)

Alice M. Youngbar - Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Century City and Los Angeles-Downtown

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 19

Practice Leader(s)

Richard Viola - Deputy Managing Partner, Corporate Practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)

Dennis Mensi - Chair, Real Estate and Land Use Department

