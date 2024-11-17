Advertisement

Michelman & Robinson LLP

mrllp.com

10880 Wilshire Blvd., 19th Floor, Los Angeles 90024

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1999

Offices firmwide: 7

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 36
  • Total # of Partners: 14
  • Total # of Employees: 67

Managing Partner(s)

Lara A.H. Shortz - Office Managing Partner

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)

Harpreet Walia - Corporate, M&A, Securities & Real Estate Practice Group Leader

