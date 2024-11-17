Advertisement

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #25

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #9

msk.com

2049 Century Park East, 18th Floor, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1908

Offices firmwide: 3

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 90
  • Total # of Partners: 57
  • Total # of Employees: 110

Managing Partner(s)

Greg Hessinger - Chair

Yakub Hazzard - Vice Chair

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 23

Practice Leader(s)

Anthony Amendola - Partner

Emma Luevano - Partner

