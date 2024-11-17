Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #24
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #8
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #24
300 S. Grand Ave., 22nd Floor, Los Angeles 90071
2049 Century Park East, Suite 700, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarters:
Year Established: 1873
Offices firmwide: 33
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 90
- Total # of Partners: 43
- Total # of Employees: 147
Managing Partner(s)
Joseph Duffy - Co-Managing Partner - Los Angeles
J. Warren Rissier - Co-Managing Partner, Los Angeles
Andrew Devkar - Office Managing Partner – Century City
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29
Practice Leader(s)
Grace Speights - Global Leader, Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 32
Practice Leader(s)
J. Gordon Cooney Jr. - Global Leader, Litigation, Regulation & Investigations Practice