Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #24

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #8

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #24

morganlewis.com

300 S. Grand Ave., 22nd Floor, Los Angeles 90071

2049 Century Park East, Suite 700, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarters:

Year Established: 1873

Offices firmwide: 33

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 90
  • Total # of Partners: 43
  • Total # of Employees: 147

Managing Partner(s)

Joseph Duffy - Co-Managing Partner - Los Angeles

J. Warren Rissier - Co-Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Andrew Devkar - Office Managing Partner – Century City

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 29

Practice Leader(s)

Grace Speights - Global Leader, Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 32

Practice Leader(s)

J. Gordon Cooney Jr. - Global Leader, Litigation, Regulation & Investigations Practice

