Musick Peeler

Top 100 Law Firm #42

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #10

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #25

musickpeeler.com

333 S. Hope St., Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1920

Offices firmwide: 5

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 66
  • Total # of Partners: 40
  • Total # of Employees: 66

Managing Partner(s)

Steve Elie - Co-Managing Partner

Richard Galofaro - Co-Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 21

Practice Leader(s)

Philip Ewen - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment

Elaine Vukadinovich - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 31

Practice Leader(s)

Timothy J. Daley - Chair, Litigation

