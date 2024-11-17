Musick Peeler
Share via
Top 100 Law Firm #42
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #10
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #25
333 S. Hope St., Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90071
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1920
Offices firmwide: 5
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 66
- Total # of Partners: 40
- Total # of Employees: 66
Managing Partner(s)
Steve Elie - Co-Managing Partner
Richard Galofaro - Co-Managing Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 21
Practice Leader(s)
Philip Ewen - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment
Elaine Vukadinovich - Co-Chair, Labor & Employment
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 31
Practice Leader(s)
Timothy J. Daley - Chair, Litigation