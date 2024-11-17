Nixon Peabody LLP
Top 100 Law Firm #48
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #24
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #25
300 S. Grand Ave., Suite 4100, Los Angeles 90071
Headquarters: Boston
Year Established: 1999
Offices firmwide: 15
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 63
- Total # of Partners: 30
- Total # of Employees: 117
Managing Partner(s)
Sonia Nayak - Office Managing Partner, Los Angeles
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Tara E. Daub - Practice Group Leader, Labor & Employment
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 9
Practice Leader(s)
Michael Goldman - Chair, Project Finance, Infrastructure & Real Estate Department