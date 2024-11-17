Advertisement

Nixon Peabody LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #48

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #24

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #25

nixonpeabody.com

300 S. Grand Ave., Suite 4100, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarters: Boston

Year Established: 1999

Offices firmwide: 15

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 63
  • Total # of Partners: 30
  • Total # of Employees: 117

Managing Partner(s)

Sonia Nayak - Office Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)

Tara E. Daub - Practice Group Leader, Labor & Employment

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 9

Practice Leader(s)

Michael Goldman - Chair, Project Finance, Infrastructure & Real Estate Department

